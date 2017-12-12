Arson Investigation: Small fires cause big damage in Ocean Beach

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Arson investigators Monday sought to determine who is responsible for a series of intentionally set Ocean Beach alley fires that damaged a home, several vehicles, a wooden fence and a tree.

The spate of five blazes took place late Thursday night and early Monday morning on Muir, Newport, Orchard and Santa Cruz avenues, according to San Diego police.

One of the first of the non-injury fires scorched the back wall of a house and burned a trailer and a vehicle, causing an estimated $100,000 worth of monetary losses, said Sgt. Rick Pechin of the San Diego Metro Arson Strike Team.

There have been no known sightings of the perpetrator, and police have located no surveillance footage of the crime scenes, Pechin said.

Anyone with information about the fires is asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.