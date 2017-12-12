Vote Tuesday: Regulation of short-term vacation rentals

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – On Tuesday, the San Diego City Council is expected to make a decision on short-term rentals.

There are two proposals to regulate vacation rentals in the city, but there are many residents who do not want them allowed at all.

Opponents of short-term rentals said they create too much noise and nuisance in residential neighborhoods and are depleting the supply of housing options for people who want live in San Diego.

On the other side, supporters of short-term rentals said while regulations are needed, they should be permitted in local neighborhoods.

Earlier this year, the City Attorney’s office determined that short-term rentals through venues like Airbnb were currently illegal.

Members of the group Save San Diego Neighborhoods believe the status-quo should be upheld.

“It’s people who want to dictate what their neighbors can and cannot do. They are stealing housing and converting it to hotels – for God’s sake that is crazy,” said Jonah Mechanic.

On the other side, there are those who are pushing for regulations of the industry.

On Tuesday, the San Diego City Council will take up two competing proposals.

One option was created by Councilmember Barbara Bry. It would permit owners to rent out their primary residence for a maximum of 90 days a year.

The second option was drawn up by four council members. It would allow short-term rentals to operate year round, but would require a minimum three-night stay in certain coastal areas. Also, property owners would not be allowed to operate more than three short-term rentals.

Opponents said they are not buying that and said short-term rentals are taking away housing options for those who want live in San Diego and are changing the character of the neighborhoods.

“The people who operate short-term vacation rentals should be ashamed of themselves. They are not part of the community,” said Ronan Gray.

On Tuesday morning, the City Council’s meeting will begin at 10 a.m., in City Hall.

Backer of Councilmember Barbary Bry’s proposal have announced they will rally at the Civic Plaza concourse at 9 a.m., to generate support.