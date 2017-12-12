Teenager killed in Alpine crash was Granite Hills High School student, fooball player

ALPINE (NEWS 8/CNS) - A teenage boy killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday evening was a student and football player at Granite Hills High School on his way home from a team banquet, sources confirm.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the boy riding unrestrained and with no seat in the back of a Jeep and was thrown from the SUV and killed when the vehicle crashed into another vehicle in Alpine.

The accident, which left four other people with minor to moderate injuries, happened about 8:25 p.m. Monday on South Grade Road, just outside the gated community of Rancho Palo Verde, California Highway Patrol Officer Travis Garrow said.

Investigators said the Jeep Wrangler was westbound on South Grade Road when it began to drift off the road for unknown reasons, Garrow said. The Jeep's driver, an 18-year-old Crest man whose name was not released, yanked his steering wheel to correct the drift but instead veered across the roadway into the path of an oncoming Lexus SUV.

"The Jeep's left side was broadsided by the front of the Lexus," Garrow said. "The impact caused a 17-year-old male from Alpine who was riding in the back area of the Jeep to be ejected out of the vehicle and onto the roadway where he succumbed to his injuries on scene."

CHP officials did not release the name of the boy who was killed.

The Jeep's driver and the front-seat passenger, also a 17-year-old boy from Alpine, were both wearing their seat belts and sustained minor to moderate injuries, Garrow said. They were taken by ambulance to Sharp Memorial Hospital in San Diego.

The 51-year-old Alpine man driving the Lexus and his passenger, a 13-year-old girl, were treated for minor injuries on scene, Garrow said. Investigators don't suspect alcohol or drugs factored into the crash.