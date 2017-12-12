Teenager killed in Alpine crash was Granite Hills High School student, football player

Residents in Nestor on Monday said they will continue to fight to keep a halfway house out of their neighborhood.
North County residents continued returning to their homes Monday as firefighters have reached 90 percent containment on a wildfire that scorched 4,100 acres between Fallbrook and Oceanside.
Hall of Fame player Marshall Faulk and two other NFL Network analysts were suspended after a woman who worked as a wardrobe stylist at the network accused them of sexual misconduct in a lawsuit.
A teenage boy riding unrestrained and with no seat in the back of a Jeep was thrown from the SUV and killed when the vehicle crashed into another vehicle in Alpine, police said Tuesday.
San Diego County's run of warm, dry weather will continue Monday, but without the threat of Santa Ana winds whipping up a wildfire.
San Francisco Board of Supervisors President London Breed says that Mayor Edwin Lee has died. He was 65.
Arson investigators Monday sought to determine who is responsible for a series of intentionally set Ocean Beach alley fires that damaged a home, several vehicles, a wooden fence and a tree.
A Santee man shot and killed his estranged wife, then killed himself inside a Grantville home where his wife was staying with her sister and brother-in-law and their two young children, police said Monday.
In the immediate aftermath of the Lilac Fire, Bonsall residents were not sure what burned down and what was saved.