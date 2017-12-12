Ice From Airplane Crashes Through Home's Roof As Couple Watch TV

As Meghan Markle mania shows no signs of slowing down, more women are trying to get that "Markle Sparkle," with some willing to go to extreme lengths to look like the future royal.
Tennessee middle school student Keaton Jones says he was going through a "rough time" when he detailed the torment of bullies in an emotional video that made him an overnight internet darling.
A California couple got a major scare when they say a "horrendous boom" rang out in their home as they sat watching TV on Sunday.
An Alaska fire chief had called for paramedics after experiencing sporadic pain in his torso. He didn't think it was a heart attack, but "I was in intense discomfort," Joe Forness said.
It was a heartwarming reunion when a cat was brought back to a blind 4-year-old girl who's battling a brain tumor.
The mother of bullied student Keaton Jones is under fire over photos featuring Confederate flags that were posted to Facebook before the video captured the hearts of celebrities and athletes across the nation.
A 2-year-old in hospice care had a special visit from St. Nick on what will very likely be his last Christmas.