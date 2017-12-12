Keaton Jones Opens Up in First Interview Since Bullying Video Went Viral

Thanks to Photoshop, Staff Sgt. Andrew Smith appears in his family's Christmas card photo, despite being deployed overseas.
David Berkowitz, the New York City serial killer known as the “Son of Sam,” has been hospitalized, according to reports.
Some New Year’s resolutions are notorious for being short-lived, but this Indiana couple managed to stick to a goal they made in January 2016 by shedding 400 pounds between the two of them.
A group of Texas firefighters traded in their flame resistant gear for festive suits, just in time for the holidays.
A South Carolina newlywed was on her dream honeymoon in the Bahamas when she was attacked by a 5-foot-long shark in an encounter that was filmed by her husband.
The mother of the bullied schoolkid whose tearful pleas broke so many hearts across America has been the subject of backlash herself, as she's been called out over photos with the Confederate flag.
Following a would-be terrorist's failed plot to bomb the New York City subway, there are fears that the so-called war on Christmas has gotten very real