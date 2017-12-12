NFL Network suspends Marshall Faulk, other analysts over sexual misconduct suit

The unrestrained teenage boy killed when he was thrown from the back of a Jeep Wrangler in a crash in Alpine was a star football player at Granite Hills High returning from the team's end of season banquet.
Methane and volatile chemicals such as benzene have been discovered underground at a yet-to-be completed Otay Ranch project that is marketed as one of the largest planned housing developments in the U.S.
San Francisco Board of Supervisors President London Breed says that Mayor Edwin Lee has died. He was 65.
Residents in Nestor on Monday said they will continue to fight to keep a halfway house out of their neighborhood.
North County residents continued returning to their homes Monday as firefighters have reached 90 percent containment on a wildfire that scorched 4,100 acres between Fallbrook and Oceanside.
Hall of Fame player Marshall Faulk and two other NFL Network analysts were suspended after a woman who worked as a wardrobe stylist at the network accused them of sexual misconduct in a lawsuit.
San Diego County's run of warm, dry weather will continue Monday, but without the threat of Santa Ana winds whipping up a wildfire.
Arson investigators Monday sought to determine who is responsible for a series of intentionally set Ocean Beach alley fires that damaged a home, several vehicles, a wooden fence and a tree.
A Santee man shot and killed his estranged wife, then killed himself inside a Grantville home where his wife was staying with her sister and brother-in-law and their two young children, police said Monday.