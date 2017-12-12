Police looking for group of suspects behind string of home burglaries

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Police are asking for help from the public in identifying a group of three suspects allegedly involved in a pair of same-day home burglaries in Del Cerro and La Mesa, and another in Rancho Penasquitos.

The burglaries in Del Cerro and La Mesa occurred on August 13, according to a San Diego County Crime Stoppers release.

At about 3:30 p.m. that day, police say a female suspect rang the doorbell of a home on the 6300 block of Glenmont Street but no one answered. Shortly after, two male suspects entered by breaking a sliding glass door in the back of the home and stole several items.

About an hour later, the same female suspect rang the doorbell of another home on the 5700 block of Jackson Drive and was greeted by the voice of the homeowner speaking through a two-way video intercom system incorporated into the doorbell. When the woman asked if "Tony" was home, the homeowner told her she had the wrong residence.

The homeowner left the home and returned several hours later to a broken rear sliding door and three ransacked bedrooms. Police say an estimated $7,600 worth of property was stolen from the home.

Nearly two weeks later on August 29, the group of three broke a rear sliding door of a home on the 13000 block of Calderon Road in Rancho Penasquitos and stole several high-end purses valued at more than $10,000.

The female suspect is described as Asian in her 20s with a thin build. Security cameras spotted her wearing large black frame glasses and long green painted fingernails. Police also say she has a tattoo on her left forearm.

Both male suspects are described as black in their 20s, approximately 5 foot 8 with thin builds. They were seen driving a black Chrysler 200 with paper plates and may also be driving a white 4-door Mercedes, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding the identity or location of the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers anonymously at (888) 580-8477 or visit www.sdcriemstoppers.org. Information that leads to an arrest could earn up to a $1,00 reward.

Crime Stoppers has released the surveillance video below taken from the porch of the home in La Mesa: