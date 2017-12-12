Police looking for group of suspects behind string of home burglaries

Hall of Fame player Marshall Faulk and two other NFL Network analysts were suspended after a woman who worked as a wardrobe stylist at the network accused them of sexual misconduct in a lawsuit.
The Yankees traded third baseman Chase Headley and pitcher Bryan Mitchell and $500,000 to the San Diego Padres on Tuesday, giving New York added payroll flexibility and room for infield prospects.
Police are asking for help from the public in identifying a group of three suspects allegedly involved in a pair of same-day home burglaries in Del Cerro and La Mesa, and another in Rancho Penasquitos. The burglaries in Del Cerro and La Mesa occurred on August 13, according to a San Diego County Crime Stoppers release. At about 3:30 p.m. that day, police say a female suspect rang the doorbell of a home on the 6300 block of Glen...
The unrestrained teenage boy killed when he was thrown from the back of a Jeep Wrangler in a crash in Alpine was a star football player at Granite Hills High returning from the team's end of season banquet.
Methane and volatile chemicals such as benzene have been discovered underground at a yet-to-be completed Otay Ranch project that is marketed as one of the largest planned housing developments in the U.S.
San Francisco Board of Supervisors President London Breed says that Mayor Edwin Lee has died. He was 65.
Residents in Nestor on Monday said they will continue to fight to keep a halfway house out of their neighborhood.
North County residents continued returning to their homes Monday as firefighters have reached 90 percent containment on a wildfire that scorched 4,100 acres between Fallbrook and Oceanside.
San Diego County's run of warm, dry weather will continue Monday, but without the threat of Santa Ana winds whipping up a wildfire.