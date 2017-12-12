Deadlock: Mistrial declared for former U.S. Navy commander accused of attempted rape

Four campuses in the Bonsall Unified School District will remain closed through the beginning of the new year because of the impact of the Lilac Fire, district officials said Tuesday.
A deadlocked jury prompted a judge to declare a mistrial Tuesday in the case of a former Navy commander accused of trying to rape a junior officer in her San Diego home.
Family and friends of a Granite Hills High School star football player were stunned and mourning Tuesday following his death in a traffic accident while returning from the team's end-of-season banquet.
Hall of Fame player Marshall Faulk and two other NFL Network analysts were suspended after a woman who worked as a wardrobe stylist at the network accused them of sexual misconduct in a lawsuit.
The Yankees traded third baseman Chase Headley and pitcher Bryan Mitchell and $500,000 to the San Diego Padres on Tuesday, giving New York added payroll flexibility and room for infield prospects.
Police are asking for help from the public in identifying a group of three suspects allegedly involved in a pair of same-day home burglaries in Del Cerro and La Mesa, and another in Rancho Penasquitos. The burglaries in Del Cerro and La Mesa occurred on August 13, according to a San Diego County Crime Stoppers release. At about 3:30 p.m. that day, police say a female suspect rang the doorbell of a home on the 6300 block of Glen...
Methane and volatile chemicals such as benzene have been discovered underground at a yet-to-be completed Otay Ranch project that is marketed as one of the largest planned housing developments in the U.S.
San Francisco Board of Supervisors President London Breed says that Mayor Edwin Lee has died. He was 65.
Residents in Nestor on Monday said they will continue to fight to keep a halfway house out of their neighborhood.