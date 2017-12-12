Toys for Tots Drive: When it comes to toys, she's not playing around

In the immediate aftermath of the Lilac Fire, Bonsall residents were not sure what burned down and what was saved.
As flames raged throughout the night, evacuees of the Lilac Fire wondered if they would have anything to return home to.
If you're searching for the fountain of youth - a great grandmother in the South Bay is willing to show you her secret to success in Wednesday's Zevely Zone.
Cash is supposed to be king, but what happens when you get your hands on an older note that looks as funny a $3 bill?
Sometimes it takes a wing and prayer to make your first million. With that in mind, a local business man is gambling on America embracing his new invention for the holidays.
The world's largest surfing competition for athletes with physical challenges is taking place in San Diego.
It's that time of year again, when the Salvation Army jingles the bell and asks for a donation to help San Diegans in need.
For the past 55 years, when drivers in the South Bay crashed their cars one body shop was always there to straighten out their problems.
He may only be 4'9'' and 85 pounds, but a young Carlsbad actor is becoming a famous face on stage and television.