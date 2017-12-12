Toys for Tots Drive: When it comes to toys, she's not playing ar - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Toys for Tots Drive: When it comes to toys, she's not playing around

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A 12-year-old La Jolla girl donated her birthday gifts to Toys for Tots - all 400 of them. 

In Tuesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff went to the Marine Station Miramar for the special delivery. 

Jenna said she wants to return next year with a new goal of delivering 500 toys. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.