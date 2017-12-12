Crews search for missing Lilac Fire horses by land and air

A pop-up cocktail lounge is spreading holiday cheer. The holiday bar Miracle on 30th Street at Polite Provisions will only be around through Christmas Eve, but you can take advantage of its limited run by going to their toy-drive party this weekend. News 8's Ashley Jacobs reports from North Park with more.
On Wednesday, a man accused of a violent sex assault spree, was having the case against him laid out in court.
City workers returned to the San Diego River Wednesday morning to commence a massive riverbed restoration project led by the Mayor.
New efforts are underway in the search for six horses who disappeared during the Lilac Fire last week.
The Chula Vista Police Department announced two arrests in the murder of a 28-year-old Chula Vista man whose decomposing body was found in a 55-gallon drum in the San Diego Bay in October.
Sheriff’s Deputies have been accused of being slow to break up a violent brawl that broke out at a border wall rally in Otay Mesa over the weekend.
Hand crews digging a perimeter of containment around the 4,100-acre burn area of the Lilac Fire continued to make progress Tuesday in their efforts to make sure the once-roaring blaze cannot come to life again.
Flames engulfed the garage of a home Wednesday morning in Encanto, displacing two residents and destroying at least two cars, authorities said.
A new NASA study says loss of water from rocks during drought caused California's Sierra Nevada to rise nearly an inch (24 millimeters) in height from October 2011 to October 2015.
San Diego County's run of warm, dry weather will continue Monday, but without the threat of Santa Ana winds whipping up a wildfire.