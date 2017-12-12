Crews search for missing Lilac Fire horses by land and air

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - New efforts are underway in the search for at least six horses who disappeared during the Lilac Fire last week.

No horses were found after crews combed through North County brushlands on foot Tuesday so they brought out the high-tech tools for the second day of the search, including helicopters and drones.

A helicopter and multiple drone groups, some equipped with infrared cameras, flew over the areas surrounding the Lilac Fire as ground crews followed tracks and sniffed out fresh horse manure.

Some missing horses have been located, including the Sovereign Award-winning Conquest Typhoon. The 2-year-old colt is being treated for burns and smoke inhalation.

Nearly 500 horses were stabled at the San Luis Rey Downs training center in Bonsall when the fire erupted amid strong Santa Ana winds Thursday, and workers risked their lives to free horses from stalls and herd them into safer areas.

Horses worth hundreds of thousands of dollars who are usually carefully walked from place to place were simply set free and encouraged to run away as flames engulfed the center, which is just a few miles from where the fire broke out.

The death toll for horses at San Luis Rey Downs Training Center affected by the Lilac Fire rose to 46 Saturday.

More than 800 horses from San Luis Rey and other facilities, as well as their trainers and owners, were housed at Del Mar.

