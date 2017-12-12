Lilac Fire: Search for six horses missing since fire

Hand crews digging a perimeter of containment around the 4,100-acre burn area of the Lilac Fire continued to make progress Tuesday in their efforts to make sure the once-roaring blaze cannot come to life again.
The Rancho Coastal Humane Society is hoping to make Christmas extra special for some San Diego families this year by putting in a call to Santa Paws to make some adorable deliveries.
An Oceanside firefighter told News 8 the story about how he was injured during the Lilac Fire. Witnesses said he was thrown 20 feet into the street when a propane tank exploded. Jason Baker is on medical leave waiting for the results of an MRI on his shoulder, but plans to be back on the front lines in the coming days.
New efforts are underway in the search for six horses who disappeared during the Lilac Fire last week.
Police are asking for help from the public in identifying a group of three suspects allegedly involved in a pair of same-day home burglaries in Del Cerro and La Mesa, and another in Rancho Penasquitos. The burglaries in Del Cerro and La Mesa occurred on August 13, according to a San Diego County Crime Stoppers release. At about 3:30 p.m. that day, police say a female suspect rang the doorbell of a home on the 6300 block of Glen...
THANK YOU to everyone who donated and to ALL our Radiothon sponsors! We raised more than $935,600 for our injured warriors. The AM 760 KFMB Warrior Foundation Radiothon is a LIVE, 12-hour on-air event dedicated to raising money to help our injured warriors, many of whom are going through rehab here in San Diego.
Four campuses in the Bonsall Unified School District will remain closed through the beginning of the new year because of the impact of the Lilac Fire, district officials said Tuesday.
A deadlocked jury prompted a judge to declare a mistrial Tuesday in the case of a former Navy commander accused of trying to rape a junior officer in her San Diego home.
Family and friends of a Granite Hills High School star football player were stunned and mourning Tuesday following his death in a traffic accident while returning from the team's end-of-season banquet.