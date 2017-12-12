HAIM is 'Coming For' Adam Sandler With Their Amazing Hanukkah So - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

HAIM is 'Coming For' Adam Sandler With Their Amazing Hanukkah Song

Updated: Dec 12, 2017 6:25 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.