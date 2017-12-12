Santa Paws: Santa offering to deliver your Christmas puppy

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The Rancho Coastal Humane Society is hoping to make Christmas extra special for some San Diego families this year by putting in a call to Santa Paws to make some adorable deliveries.

Just two weeks before Christmas, animals at the shelter like: Jingles, Chestnut and Eggnog, Flurry and Blizzard are hoping to be delivered to new homes where they will stay forever.

The Rancho Coastal Humane Society is helping make holiday wishes come true by bringing a lifetime of love to a fortunate few.

It is the seventh year the animal shelter has worked with Santa Paws.

While it is a surprise for kids, parents have to be in on it. Parents had to visit the shelter, fill out adoption paperwork, pay the $195 fee, and then arrange to have the puppy delivered on Christmas Day.