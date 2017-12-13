Shop with a Jock: San Diego athletes take kids to buy holiday gifts

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Hundreds of deserving San Diego kids got into the spirit of the holidays as San Diego pro-athletes helped them pick gifts for their loved ones as part of the Junior Seau Foundation’s 23rd annual Shop with a Jock event.

This year, the Junior Seau Foundation teamed up with the Boys and Girls Club of Greater San Diego for Tuesday’s event.

“For Junior, it was more than just the Chargers. It was about bringing the athletic community with the kids and really giving them the ability to shop with their families,” said Ken Ramirez, with the Junior Seau Foundation.

For Boys and Girls Club branch manager, it is a full circle as he was once a kid who shopped with a jock.

“Being able to give and experience that feeling and being able to remember that as an adult is why we give to our kids,” said Huy Nguyen.

Two-hundred kids completed their shopping lists.

Former Charger Pete Shaw recruited other retirees to sign a football for one kid’s father. “It’s phenomenal. I mean, they are all so happy, thoughtful and generous. They want to take care of everybody else and not themselves. That is what Christmas is all about.”

The special shopping spree gives children an opportunity they may not have to help Santa fulfill other’s Santa wishes.

The Junior Seau Foundation was established in 1992 to raise money to empower people and families who face difficult challenges.