City crews begin cleanup campaign along San Diego River ordered by Mayor Faulconer

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - City workers returned to the San Diego River Wednesday morning to continue a massive riverbed restoration project initiated by the Mayor.

After pulling more than 66 tons of garbage and waste from the riverbed earlier this year, city crews returned this week to conduct twice-weekly cleanup sessions ordered by Mayor Faulconer. The onslaught on trash and debris has already seen more than 10 tons of pileup removed from the riverbed in just four days.

Faulconer, Councilmember Scott Sherman and San Diego River Park Foundation President Rob Hutsel are expected at the site of Wednesday's cleanup near Friars Road and Santo Road, a stretch of river the city's claims is one of its worst, to address the campaign objective and give an update on progress.

Officials said in addition to the abundance of trash and debris in this stretch of the river, the terrain is also extremely severe and crews will be forced to use a pulley system to excavate trash from along the river.

Homeless outreach teams were also at the site as early as 6 a.m. helping to facilitate the relocation of the countless members of the homeless community that make the riverbed their home. The San Diego River Park Foundation said that encampments along the river have nearly doubled from 61 to 116 in the last year.