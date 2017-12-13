2 displaced after fire sparks in Valencia Park garage - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

2 displaced after fire sparks in Valencia Park garage

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Flames engulfed the garage of a home Wednesday morning in Valencia Park, displacing two residents and destroying at least two cars, authorities said.

The blaze broke out for unknown reasons a little after 1 a.m. today in the 6200 block of Amesbury Street, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department reported. Firefighters were able to contain most of the damage to the garage before the flames could spread to the home.

