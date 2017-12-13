2 displaced after fire sparks in Valencia Park garage

A new NASA study says loss of water from rocks during drought caused California's Sierra Nevada to rise nearly an inch (24 millimeters) in height from October 2011 to October 2015.
Flames engulfed the garage of a home Wednesday morning in Encanto, displacing two residents and destroying at least two cars, authorities said.
City workers returned to the San Diego River Wednesday morning to commence a massive riverbed restoration project led by the Mayor.
Hand crews digging a perimeter of containment around the 4,100-acre burn area of the Lilac Fire continued to make progress Tuesday in their efforts to make sure the once-roaring blaze cannot come to life again.
San Diego County's run of warm, dry weather will continue Monday, but without the threat of Santa Ana winds whipping up a wildfire.
Hundreds of deserving San Diego kids got into the spirit of the holidays as San Diego pro-athletes helped them pick gifts for their loved ones as part of the Junior Seau Foundation’s 23rd annual Shop with a Jock event.
Sheriff’s Deputies have been accused of being slow to break up a violent brawl that broke out at a border wall rally in Otay Mesa over the weekend.
The City Council Tuesday night failed again to approve regulations governing short-term vacation rentals in San Diego, a thorny issue that also defied previous attempts at creating regulations.
The Rancho Coastal Humane Society is hoping to make Christmas extra special for some San Diego families this year by putting in a call to Santa Paws to make some adorable deliveries.
An Oceanside firefighter told News 8 the story about how he was injured during the Lilac Fire. Witnesses said he was thrown 20 feet into the street when a propane tank exploded. Jason Baker is on medical leave waiting for the results of an MRI on his shoulder, but plans to be back on the front lines in the coming days.
