Princes William and Harry Greeted by BB-8 on ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Red Carpet

Christmas came early for some motorists traveling on a California road behind a bank robbery suspect who allegedly ditched wads of cash while fleeing, but authorities have asked that the money be returned.
A malfunctioning coffee maker was reportedly to blame for a commercial flight's emergency landing in Florida this week.
A Michigan cop is being investigated after bodycam footage appears to show a terrified young girl as she's handcuffed during an investigation.
It took months for this manatee to recover, but this sea cow is finally making its way back to the wild.
It was a premiere fit for a future king, as Star Wars: The Last Jedi got the red carpet treatment in London Tuesday night.
The reviews are in for Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and critics agree that the latest chapter of the saga is out of this world.
A video of a shark being dragged behind a boat that left viewers seething earlier this year has led to charges against three Florida men.
Thanks to Photoshop, Staff Sgt. Andrew Smith appears in his family's Christmas card photo, despite being deployed overseas.