2 arrested in case of body found in drum floating in San Diego Bay: CVPD

CHULA VISTA (NEWS 8) - The Chula Vista Police Department announced the arrests of two suspects in the murder of a 28-year-old Chula Vista man whose decomposing body was found in a 55-gallon drum in the San Diego Bay in October.

CVPD said that officers took Timothy John Cook of Chula Vista, 52, and 38-year-old Derrick Jefferson Spurgeon of El Cajon into custody Wednesday morning at around 4:30 a.m. after serving two search warrants at 536 McIntosh Street in Chula Vista and 14516 Rios Canyon Road in El Cajon.

Police say that Omar Medina's body was found in the drum by a man cleaning his boat on October 12. Though he wasn't immediately identified, friends and family of Medina showed up to the scene of the discovery fearing the worst.

Medina was last seen on September 30 and his car was found the next day. The sealed white drum, marked with a hazmat sticker, was spotted chained to the floor of the bay about 200 yards from J Street Marina Park nearly two weeks later.

CVPD said the arrests were made with the help of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department and United States Marshals Services.

RELATED: Body found in drum floating in San Diego Bay identified

CVPD is asking for anyone with information on the case to contact the department at (619) 422-TIPS.