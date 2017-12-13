DIY ugly Christmas sweaters and festive accessories - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

DIY ugly Christmas sweaters and festive accessories

(NEW 8) – If you haven’t already, it’s time to pull out that ugly Christmas sweater.

If you don’t have a Christmas sweater, you can create your own. You just need a glue gun and a little imagination. 

In this video segment from the News 8 Morning Extra, Sheena Fulcher from Michaels shares her Christmas crafting secrets.

Here are a couple ugly sweater events around San Diego:

Ugly Sweater Holiday Mixer
Wednesday, December 13
6 p.m.
Little Italy's Loading Dock · San Diego

Ales N' Rails: Ugly Christmas Sweater Party and Beer Tasting
Friday, December 15
6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
San Diego Model Railroad Museum

