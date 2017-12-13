DIY ugly Christmas sweaters and festive accessories

(NEW 8) – If you haven’t already, it’s time to pull out that ugly Christmas sweater.

If you don’t have a Christmas sweater, you can create your own. You just need a glue gun and a little imagination.

In this video segment from the News 8 Morning Extra, Sheena Fulcher from Michaels shares her Christmas crafting secrets.

Here are a couple ugly sweater events around San Diego:

Ugly Sweater Holiday Mixer

Wednesday, December 13

6 p.m.

Little Italy's Loading Dock · San Diego

Ales N' Rails: Ugly Christmas Sweater Party and Beer Tasting

Friday, December 15

6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

San Diego Model Railroad Museum