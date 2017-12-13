Evidence in rape spree case laid out at preliminary hearing

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — On Wednesday, a man accused of a violent sex assault spree, was having the case against him laid out in court.

A preliminary hearing was underway Wednesday morning for Jeremiah Williams who is accused of assaulting two women on consecutive days in San Diego last year.

Both of Williams alleged victims were in court.

One of them took the stand recounting how Williams allegedly attacked and then raped her at her UTC apartment.

She said he punched her in the face, breaking some bones and that she feared for her life.

The case dates back to August of 2016.

Williams is accused of following the woman through the parking lot of the Venetian Apartments on Nobel Drive.

When she tried to unlock her door, Williams reportedly knocked her to the ground, pulled out a gun and demanded money.

She says he then choked her, forced her inside and sexually assaulted her.

The following night, Williams is accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a Motel 6 on Alvarado Canyon Road.

Officers responded and detained Williams but couldn't locate the victim.

He was cited for carrying a firearm and released.

It was only after that detectives connected Williams to both crimes.

He was later taken into custody in Arizona.

