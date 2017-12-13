Designing with succulents: Firescaping

(NEWS 8) - Fire prevention takes center stage across San Diego County where fire season is all year long.

Part of fire prevention includes clearing landscaping and creating defensible space.

Two guests on News 8 Morning Extra explained how their landscaping may have saved their homes.

After being evacuated during the 2007 wildfires, Debra Lee Baldwin wrote the book “Designing with Succulents”

Keeping with that theme, Camille Newton, who lives in the Bonsall area, said her succulents saved her home during the Lilac Fire.