Give the gift of La Vigilia at Cucina Sorrella

(NEWS 8) - A local restaurant is putting a California twist on a classic Italian-American dish and is offering lessons to be purchased as gifts this Christmas.

In the week leading up to Christmas Eve, Cucina Sorella in Kensington will be stretching the Feast of Seven Fishes, a popular Italian-American meal traditionally served the night before Christmas, into its nightly menu.

La Vigilia, as it's known as in Italy, is a day of fasting anchored by a celebration at night filled with delicious seafood cuisine. The choice of seafood is inspired by the Roman Catholic tradition of abstaining from red meat on Christmas Eve. As the tradition of La Vigilia made its way across the Atlantic Ocean, it turned into the Feast of Seven Fishes -- a feast in the literal interpretation of the word usually made up of a consistent combination of seven Italian seafood favorites, like clams casino or pasta with clams or muscles.

Cucina Sorella is holding a pasta making class for those looking to perfect their homemade pasta making skills and News 8's Ashley Jacobs took a lesson of her own from Chef Joe Magnanelli to help give you an idea of what you can expect.

You can learn from Chef Joe, an expert who studied pasta making in the homeland, with a glass of wine in hand at Cucina Sorella locations in Bankers Hill or Del Mar. You can also visit either kitchen in the week leading up to Christmas Eve to enjoy your favorite Feat of Seven Fishes dish.