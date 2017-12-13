Sip and shop at Taste 'n' Tinis this Thursday in Hillcrest

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Have a little holiday shopping left to do?

You can sip martinis - and other libations - and enjoy small bites, while you shop Thursday night in Hillcrest.

It's time again for Taste 'n' Tinis and Eddie Reynoso, the marketing director of the Hillcrest Business Association brought a little preview to Morning Extra.

Taste 'n' Tinis is an opportunity to explore some of Hillcrest's small businesses while embarking on a self-guided walking tour. The tour includes stops at nearly 40 restaurants, bars, and shops.