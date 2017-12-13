Sip and shop at Taste 'n' Tinis this Thursday in Hillcrest - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Sip and shop at Taste 'n' Tinis this Thursday in Hillcrest

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Have a little holiday shopping left to do?  

You can sip martinis - and other libations - and enjoy small bites, while you shop Thursday night in Hillcrest. 

It's time again for Taste 'n' Tinis and Eddie Reynoso, the marketing director of the Hillcrest Business Association brought a little preview to Morning Extra.  

Taste 'n' Tinis is an opportunity to explore some of Hillcrest's small businesses while embarking on a self-guided walking tour.  The tour includes stops at nearly 40 restaurants, bars, and shops. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.