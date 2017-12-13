Donate the coolest gifts to the USO Live Toy Drive

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - During the season of giving, KFMB Stations, the Fashion Valley Mall and the United Service Organizations are teaming up to make sure that some of the season's coolest toys make their way to local military families.

The USO is hosting its annual Live Toy Drive at Fashion Valley Mall on Thursday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., giving San Diegans all the time they need to come by and drop off a toy or donate money for deserving military families.

The mall will be showcasing some of the most popular, high demand toys sold at stores like Geppetto's Toys so that you can be sure that your donation wows a lucky child. Monetary donations from the event go to supporting year-round USO supporters and events, like USO Tuesday Night Dinners, Neil Ash Airport Center, deployments, homecomings and more.

Last year the event took in more than $30,000 worth of toys and cash donations.

Find more information here.