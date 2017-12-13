'Red Guide to Recovery': A step-by-step guide if you've lost everything in a fire

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - After hearing devastating stories of loss following the Witch Creek Fire in 2007, a restoration contractor by trade decided to use his extensive knowledge to help future fire victims.

Sean Scott decided to take all his knowledge of post-fire restoration and put it into a step-by-step guide for fire victims to follow so that they can avoid stressful disputes with insurance companies and contractors.

"The Red Guide to Recovery" takes fire victims through all the nooks and crannies of loss documentation so that they can get the most out of their policy, and helps guide them through situations where they feel they aren't being treated fairly. The guide also helps victims create an inventory of their possessions and household items so that homeowners know exactly what they had after it all turned to ash.

Scott joined News 8's Kerri Lane and told the touching story behind his inspiration for the book, and talked about how his book can help make sure that tragedy that he was exposed to never happens again.

The book is so helpful that the San Diego County Fire Chiefs Association and the County Office of Emergency Services have made it available to families who have lost their property in past fires.