'Red Guide to Recovery': A step-by-step guide if you've lost everything in a fire

Have a little holiday shopping left to do? You can sip martinis - and other libations - and enjoy small bites, while you shop Thursday night in Hillcrest.
After hearing devastating stories of loss following the Witch Creek Fire in 2007, a restoration contractor by trade decided to use his extensive knowledge to help future fire victims.
A local restaurant is putting a California twist on a classic Italian-American dish and is offering lessons to be purchased as gifts this Christmas.
During the season of giving, KFMB Stations, the Fashion Valley Mall and the United Service Organizations are teaming up to make sure that some of the season's coolest toys make their way to local military families.
After a crash course in movie-making, a few talented high school students are showing their films on the big screen at the Digital Gym.
San Diego County's run of warm, dry weather will continue Monday, but without the threat of Santa Ana winds whipping up a wildfire.
A pop-up cocktail lounge is spreading holiday cheer. The holiday bar Miracle on 30th Street at Polite Provisions will only be around through Christmas Eve, but you can take advantage of its limited run by going to their toy-drive party this weekend. News 8's Ashley Jacobs reports from North Park with more.
On Wednesday, a man accused of a violent sex assault spree, was having the case against him laid out in court.
City workers returned to the San Diego River Wednesday morning to commence a massive riverbed restoration project led by the Mayor.
New efforts are underway in the search for six horses who disappeared during the Lilac Fire last week.