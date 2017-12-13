'Santa Claus Is Comin' To Town' Carpool Karaoke - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

'Santa Claus Is Comin' To Town' Carpool Karaoke

Posted: Updated:

James Corden and Reggie Watts wrap the 2017 year of Carpool Karaoke with a mashup of the Christmas classic "Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town" with Harry Styles, Katy Perry, Usher, Bruno Mars, The Foo Fighters, Miley Cyrus, P!nk, Sam Smith, Fifth Harmony, Ed Sheeran and Kelly Clarkson.

[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]

    Wednesday, December 13 2017

