'Santa Claus Is Comin' To Town' Carpool Karaoke

James Corden and Reggie Watts wrap the 2017 year of Carpool Karaoke with a mashup of the Christmas classic "Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town" with Harry Styles, Katy Perry, Usher, Bruno Mars, The Foo Fighters, Miley Cyrus, P!nk, Sam Smith, Fifth Harmony, Ed Sheeran and Kelly Clarkson.

