Lanes reopened on SB I-5 following fatal motorcycle collision

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday afternoon in a collision on Interstate 5 in the Torrey Pines area.

The fatal crash occurred about 1:15 p.m. on the southbound side of the freeway, just north of Del Mar Heights Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The accident left four lanes blocked on the interstate, prompting the CHP to issue a congestion alert for the area around 2 p.m. 

All lanes were reopened as of about 3:30 p.m. 

