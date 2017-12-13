San Diego City Council votes to join lawsuits against Trump's decision to end DACA

The Padres made some holiday dreams come true for third graders at Fay Elementary School on Wednesday. Kids were asked to write an essay, "what is my dream?" The Padres and the organization Bikes for Kids picked a few winners, but at the end of the assembly, they had a big surprise for all 92 students.
A man accused of attacking two women in University City and Grantville last year appeared in court on Wednesday.
The San Diego City Council voted Wednesday to join three lawsuits designed to nullify President Donald Trump's decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.
Police Wednesday arrested two suspects in the slaying of a South Bay man whose body was discovered inside a barrel floating near the surface of San Diego Bay two months ago.
A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday afternoon in a collision on Interstate 5 in the Torrey Pines area.
Have a little holiday shopping left to do? You can sip martinis - and other libations - and enjoy small bites, while you shop Thursday night in Hillcrest.
After hearing devastating stories of loss following the Witch Creek Fire in 2007, a restoration contractor by trade decided to use his extensive knowledge to help future fire victims.
A local restaurant is putting a California twist on a classic Italian-American dish and is offering lessons to be purchased as gifts this Christmas.
During the season of giving, KFMB Stations, the Fashion Valley Mall and the United Service Organizations are teaming up to make sure that some of the season's coolest toys make their way to local military families.
After a crash course in movie-making, a few talented high school students are showing their films on the big screen at the Digital Gym.