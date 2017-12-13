Woman accused of stealing from Lilac Fire evacuees appears in court

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A woman accused of looting a home in Bonsall during the Lilac Fire faced a judge on Wednesday.

The 43-year-old woman was arrested over the weekend after deputies say they found her taking items from a home and placing them in her car.

As the Lilac Fire tore through Bonsall destroying homes, killing horses and forcing thousands of North County residents to leave their homes, prosecutors say Sacheen Silvercloud preyed on one of the evacuees.

Silvercloud was arraigned Wednesday on a charge of burglary during a state of emergency after she was arrested Saturday.

Realtor Torrey Cluett said he spotted Silvercloud at a client's home on Disney Lane in Vista.

"The only reason I came up here was because I wanted to check to make sure the house my buyers were buying didn’t have smoke damage and no remnants from the fire itself," said Cluett.

He said Silvercloud told him she was working for an investor.

"She said she had been around the house taking pics," said Cluett. "When I saw stuff in her car, I asked her if she had been in the house she said 'oh, the house was open so I went in.'"

On Twitter, Silvercloud goes by the name "Vintagedred" and her bio reads:

"I live in San Diego where I find investors for homes, play poker and shoot pool."

Inside her car, Cluett said he spotted several of the homeowners' items.

"There was a laptop, easy-up pop-up tent, boxes full of ornaments, cleaning supplies, mops, pillows, anything she could get her hands on," he said.

Cluett, a former law enforcement officer of 25 years, says his instincts kicked in and he knew something was very wrong

"At that time, she popped up looked like she was going to run," he said. "I said 'that’s not going to happen.'"

The owner of the home was evacuated at the time due to the Lilac Fire.

Silvercloud's public defender asked for her $50,000 bail to be reduced.

The judge however disagreed.