Woman accused of stealing from Lilac Fire evacuees appears in court

Hand crews digging a perimeter of containment around the 4,100-acre burn area of the Lilac Fire continued to make progress Tuesday in their efforts to make sure the once-roaring blaze cannot come to life again.
New efforts were underway on Wednesday in the search for at least six horses who disappeared during the Lilac Fire last week.
It is not a scene from an Alfred Hitchcock movie, but it sure looks like one. A News 8 viewer in Oceanside sent in a video of hundreds of crows swarming her neighborhood. She said the eerie sigh has everyone on edge. News 8's Shawn Styles got to the bottom of it in this Your Stories Report.
Anthony Rodriguez recalled sitting in a remedial math class at Grossmont College in El Cajon bored out of his mind. The professor was teaching basic math skills that the 18-year-old had already learned in high school.
Authorities Wednesday released the names of two men killed last weekend in a fiery plane crash in Clairemont.
An effort to clean up the San Diego River, which has been fouled over the years by tons of waste and debris, was announced by city officials Wednesday.
The Padres made some holiday dreams come true for third graders at Fay Elementary School on Wednesday. Kids were asked to write an essay, "what is my dream?" The Padres and the organization Bikes for Kids picked a few winners, but at the end of the assembly, they had a big surprise for all 92 students.
A man accused of attacking two women in University City and Grantville last year appeared in court on Wednesday.
The San Diego City Council voted Wednesday to join three lawsuits designed to nullify President Donald Trump's decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.