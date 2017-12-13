Kim Zolciak Biermann Clears Up 'Lost Your Peach' Comments, Talks - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Kim Zolciak Biermann Clears Up 'Lost Your Peach' Comments, Talks Returning to 'RHOA' Full-Time (Exclusive)

Updated: Dec 13, 2017 6:55 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.