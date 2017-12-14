Clairemont Plane Crash: Charlee the dog found and reunited with her family

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The plane that crashed in Clairemont spooked a couple's dog away as they were out walking it out Saturday evening and had been missing for four days.

On Wednesday, the couple and their dog Charlee were reunited.

Alice Prince and Gurujan Dourson said they were out walking Charlee Saturday when the plane crashed.

Spooked by the impact, Charlee took off down the street. A neighbor saw Charlee get hit by a truck.

For four days, no one knew about Charlee and the couple scoured the neighborhoods and passed out fliers.

“You are just wondering, is she still alive? We know she is frightened and cold, hungry and hurt. You just want to take care of her and find her,” said Dourson.

It was neighbor Don Nielson who said he heard a whimpering outside his home. "I kept hearing a noise – a cry.”

Don had already looked in and around yard, but never checked underneath his boat.

When Gurujan took a look, he saw what looked like rags. “Those rags are curly. Those rags are Charlee!”

Charlee was visibly shaken and frail, but her owners are happy she is now home.

“I was just amazed. It was beyond comprehension to see that and have actually found her,” said Gurujan.

Down the street, in the house where the plane slammed into, Biggie, a Maltese was killed.

Charlee is limping a bit, but it does not appear she has any major internal injuries. She will pay a visit to the veterinarian on Thursday to get check out.

Authorities Wednesday released the names of two men killed in the fiery plane crash. The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the accident.

RELATED