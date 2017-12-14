Tom Hanks Discusses 'The Post,' Freedom Of The Press In 2017 - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Tom Hanks Discusses 'The Post,' Freedom Of The Press In 2017

Posted: Updated:

Tom Hanks studied Nixon-era attacks on the freedom of the press for 'The Post,' and comments on how it compares to the current state of government-media relations.

[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]

Watch The Late Show with Stephen Colbert weeknights at 11:35 p.m.

More Tom Hanks!

And more Tom Hanks!

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.