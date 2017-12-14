Tavis Smiley, suspended by PBS, vows to fight back

For some people, the holidays mean a house full of friends, relatives and guests, most of whom probably don't know, but will definitely want to know, your wifi password.
Police have confirmed that a school bus found in the Morena area is the bus that was stolen from a Tierrasanta preschool earlier this week.
Cal Fire San Diego Unit Chief Tony Mecham and San Diego Fire-Rescue Department Chief Brian Fennessy joined News 8's Dan Cohen on Thursday to talk about Red Flag Warning, fire prevention, scammers and other dangers associated with fire season.
Fewer than 140 firefighters remained in San Diego's North County today to finish digging containment lines around the Lilac Fire, which burned 4,100 acres and destroyed 157 structures between Fallbrook and Oceanside near Camp Pendleton, authorities said.
It is not a scene from an Alfred Hitchcock movie, but it sure looks like one. A News 8 viewer in Oceanside sent in a video of hundreds of crows swarming her neighborhood. She said the eerie sight has everyone on edge. News 8's Shawn Styles got to the bottom of it in this Your Stories Report.
Sad because you missed the 86th annual Hollywood Christmas Parade? Well, fret not because The CW San Diego is airing the extravaganza on Friday at 8 p.m.
Extreme disappointment from parents and students after Adventure Days Preschool in Tierrasanta had their only bus stolen in the middle of the night.
After days of searching, all six horses missing since the Lilac Fire erupted last Thursday have been accounted for - none were found alive.
The plane that crashed in Clairemont spooked a couple's dog away as they were out walking it out Saturday evening and had been missing for four days.