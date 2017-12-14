Don't miss Masters of Illusions at the Hollywood Christmas Parade on The CW

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Sad because you missed the 86th annual Hollywood Christmas Parade? Well, fret not because The CW San Diego is airing the extravaganza on Friday at 8 p.m.
You can enjoy the sights and sounds of the largest Christmas parade in America, hosted by Montel Williams, Laura McKenzie and Erik Estrada, from the comfort of your own couch.
You'll also get to see all sorts of acts that participated in the parade, like Masters of Illusions star Naathan Phan. Phan joined the Morning Extra on Thursday and performed some unbelievable magic tricks for Nichelle Medina and Heather Myers.
Don't miss him on the parade show on Friday or on the Masters of Illusion National Tour starting in January.
For some people, the holidays mean a house full of friends, relatives and guests, most of whom probably don't know, but will definitely want to know, your wifi password.
Fewer than 140 firefighters remained in San Diego's North County today to finish digging containment lines around the Lilac Fire, which burned 4,100 acres and destroyed 157 structures between Fallbrook and Oceanside near Camp Pendleton, authorities said.
It is not a scene from an Alfred Hitchcock movie, but it sure looks like one. A News 8 viewer in Oceanside sent in a video of hundreds of crows swarming her neighborhood. She said the eerie sight has everyone on edge. News 8's Shawn Styles got to the bottom of it in this Your Stories Report.
Sad because you missed the 86th annual Hollywood Christmas Parade? Well, fret not because The CW San Diego is airing the extravaganza on Friday at 8 p.m.
Extreme disappointment from parents and students after Adventure Days Preschool in Tierrasanta had their only bus stolen in the middle of the night.
After days of searching, all six horses missing since the Lilac Fire erupted last Thursday have been accounted for - none were found alive.
The plane that crashed in Clairemont spooked a couple's dog away as they were out walking it out Saturday evening and had been missing for four days.
A red flag wildfire warning is in effect Thursday across parts of San Diego County as gusty, arid Santa Ana winds are set to make their return.
Anthony Rodriguez recalled sitting in a remedial math class at Grossmont College in El Cajon bored out of his mind. The professor was teaching basic math skills that the 18-year-old had already learned in high school.