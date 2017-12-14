Don't miss Masters of Illusions at the Hollywood Christmas Parad - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Don't miss Masters of Illusions at the Hollywood Christmas Parade on The CW

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Sad because you missed the 86th annual Hollywood Christmas Parade? Well, fret not because The CW San Diego is airing the extravaganza on Friday at 8 p.m.

You can enjoy the sights and sounds of the largest Christmas parade in America, hosted by Montel Williams, Laura McKenzie and Erik Estrada, from the comfort of your own couch.

You'll also get to see all sorts of acts that participated in the parade, like Masters of Illusions star Naathan Phan. Phan joined the Morning Extra on Thursday and performed some unbelievable magic tricks for Nichelle Medina and Heather Myers.

Don't miss him on the parade show on Friday or on the Masters of Illusion National Tour starting in January.

