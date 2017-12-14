'Tis not the season of giving away personal information

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - For some people, the holidays mean a house full of friends, relatives and guests, most of whom probably don't know, but will definitely want to know, your wifi password.

So, what do you do -- make it public? Put up signs in your living room and kitchen? What about signal strength? Do you need to boost your internet's power so when an abnormal amount of people are in your home leaching off of your internet they don't judge you for it being slow?

Most importantly, how can you keep your personal information safe when opening your network to others and how can you defend against naughty list cybercriminals?

These are all questions that need to be answered (in the next 12 days, preferably) and lucky for us, tech mom Sarah Evans did just that Thursday on Morning Extra.

Evans recommends Cox Panoramic Wifi for unbeatable reliability and swears by its easy assembly and wall-to-wall coverage. For those looking at tech to improve the security around their house, Evans said Cox Home Life for is the way to go, especially if you prefer a system that you can manage and monitor through your smartphone.