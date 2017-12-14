Cal Fire, SDFD Chiefs discuss fire danger, prevention and scammers

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A Red Flag Warning is again in effect in parts of San Diego County just a few days after a 4,100-acre fire that is still burning sparked in the Bonsall area.

The warning is a pressing reminder for all of us to take extreme caution and make sure we're living safely in dry and windy conditions.

Cal Fire San Diego Unit Chief Tony Mecham and San Diego Fire-Rescue Department Chief Brian Fennessy joined News 8's Dan Cohen on Friday to talk about some of the concerns associated with fire season.

They also discuss hot topic issues like San Diego Gas and Electric's decision to shut off power in some communities ahead of dangerous wind events, what their departments learned from fires in 2007 and 2013 and new tools and resources being developed that will help them in the future.

Unfortunately, the threat of scammers trying to take advantage of fire victims is very real so both chiefs talked about how fire victims can protect themselves and have a seamless road to recovery.