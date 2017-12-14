SDPD finds school bus stolen from Tierrasanta preschool

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Police have confirmed that a school bus found in the Morena area is the bus that was stolen from a Tierrasanta preschool earlier this week.

Community support poured in for Adventure Days Preschool in Tierrasanta after staff and students were devastated to learn their bus was stolen when they got to school on Tuesday. A GoFundMe was even started to help replace it.

SDPD located the bus abandoned near the intersection of Benecia Street and Riley Street Thursday afternoon. There is no word on possible damage to the bus or clues leading to who or why it was stolen.

