Robin Roberts Epically Shades Omarosa On-Air: 'Bye, Felicia' - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Robin Roberts Epically Shades Omarosa On-Air: 'Bye, Felicia'

Updated: Dec 14, 2017 12:25 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.