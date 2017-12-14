Cal Fire: San Diego Unit firefighter assisting with Thomas Fire has died

A Cal Fire news conference scheduled for 6 p.m. will be aired live on The CW San Diego, and streamed live online and on Facebook (CW San Diego and CBS 8)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A Cal Fire engineer from the San Diego area was killed while fighting the Thomas Fire in Ventura County, the chief of the state agency announced Thursday.



The firefighter's name was not immediately released, nor were any details about the fatality.



"The incident is still unfolding, but in this world of fast-moving information, it is important to me that only factual information be shared," Cal Fire Chief Ken Pimlott said.



The victim's family has been notified.



"More details will be made available as they are confirmed," Pimlott said. "In the meantime, please join me in keeping our fallen firefighter and his loved ones in your prayers (and) all the responders on the front lines in your thoughts as they continue to work under extremely challenging conditions."



The Thomas Fire has charred about 242,500 acres and destroyed nearly 1,000 structures since erupting north of Santa Paula 10 days ago. It was roughly 30 percent contained as of this afternoon, according to Cal Fire.

