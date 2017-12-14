Macy's gives special discounts to people affected by Lilac Fire - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Macy's gives special discounts to people affected by Lilac Fire

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Macy's announced Thursday that special discounts will be provided to people affected by the wildfires that have plagued Southern California over the past week, including the Lilac Fire in northern San Diego County.

Over the next six months, the department store chain said it will offer the following:

  • 30 percent off on select regular-priced and sale clothing and accessories, along with fine and fashion jewelry;
  • 25 percent off on select regular-priced and sale home items; and
  • 10 percent off select regular-priced and sale furniture, mattresses, rugs and watches.

Macy's said eligible customers should show their FEMA or insurance card to a store employee, who can provide a voucher for discounts that will be in effect through June 7.

Macy's also announced donations of $20,000 each to food banks in San Diego and Los Angeles, and the Los Angeles Fire Foundation to support relief efforts.

Customers were also encouraged to contribute to wildfire relief by rounding up their purchases to the nearest dollar.

