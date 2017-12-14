Brush fire contained after burning near homes in Santee - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Brush fire contained after burning near homes in Santee

SANTEE (NEWS 8) — Firefighters were able to extinguish a fire in Santee on Thursday after some bushes caught fire during a construction job.

The flames reportedly burned dangerously close to homes. 

It happened this afternoon on Hornbuckle Drive.

Fire officials say roofers were working on a house and using torches to heat up the material. 

During the project they say bushes near the area caught fire.

The flames spread to a garage and an RV with some embers flying across the street. 

Firefighters were able to contain the flames within 20 minutes. 

The damage is estimated to be around $5,000. 

