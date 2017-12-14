Bryan Cranston's Side Effects for Guest Hosting

Late Late Show guest host Bryan Cranston reads off common side effects of things you may encounter in life, such as attacking your brother at the Christmas dinner table and walking Walter White's path in life.
[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]
Watch The Late Late Show with James Corden weeknights on CBS 8 at 12:37 a.m
Late Late Show guest host Bryan Cranston reads off common side effects of things you may encounter in life, such as attacking your brother at the Christmas dinner table and walking Walter White's path in life.
James Corden and Reggie Watts wrap the 2017 year of Carpool Karaoke with a mashup of the Christmas classic "Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town" with Harry Styles, Katy Perry, Usher, Bruno Mars, The Foo Fighters, Miley Cyrus, P!nk, Sam Smith, Fifth Harmony, Ed Sheeran and Kelly Clarkson.
James asks his guests about the upcoming Christmas holiday and learns Christopher Meloni isn't very good at buying gifts, even when it's easy, and Matthew Broderick gets the most gifting mileage when it comes to the note with the gift.
When Bryan Cranston sends James a custom Elf of the Shelf for the holidays, the elf's omnipresence intended to keep James honest instead drives him crazy and desperate to eliminate the elf from his life.
Bryan Cranston talks about riding his motorcycle across the country in his early 20s and how a misunderstanding led to him being a murder suspect.
Kelly Clarkson hopped in the passenger seat of James Corden's SUV for an all-new installment of "Carpool Karaoke" on Wednesday's Late Late Show, and amid the musical road trip managed to find some time to share a romantic dinner with her hubby, Brandon Blackstock.
When James asks Debra Messing, Sam Rockwell and Taran Killam about early acting gigs, he learns Debra took matters into her own hands to get a part and Sam had to think quick when he showed up to set prepared to act addicted to the wrong kind of drug.
James surprises one his staff members by asking her to play a game of Live Tinder, where she must swipe right or left on guys until she chooses a suitor for a date down the hallway, complete with dinner and Heineken.