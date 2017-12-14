Christmas is coming and so is O Wondrous Night at SeaWorld

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - SeaWorld San Diego's love for the holidays doesn't stop at Thanksgiving just like its love for animals doesn't stop at the shoreline.

SeaWorld's O Wonderous night celebration puts a brand new twist on the Nativity, incorporating sea life into the show while also sharing the intriguing facts behind some land-dwelling animals with biblical significance like llamas, donkeys and zebus.

"O Wonderous Night: The Greatest Story Never Told" combines music and magnificent animals scenes to tell the story of the Nativity through a different lense: the eyes of the animals that were there.

This show and many others, like Dolphin Island Christmas and Clyde & Seamore's Christmas Special, are all part of the park's Christmas Celebration event, which features other great entertainment like story time with Mrs. Claus in Santa's Christmas Village, pictures with the big fella himself and encounter with real reindeer.

Some of the awesome animals you'll get to see up close made their TV debut with News 8's Heather Myers on Thursday. Meet the zebu, donkey and llama!