KFMB STATIONS: Assignment Desk-Weekends (Part-Time)

KFMB Stations is looking for an experienced assignment editor for our #1 rated News 8 weekend newscasts. Position is responsible for managing story assignments, coordinating logistics of reporters and photographers, monitoring scanners, answering phone calls, working with our interactive department and reacting quickly to breaking news.

Candidates must have experience working on an assignment desk. This is a part-time (weekend) position; however, additional hours may be available for vacation or fill-in during the week.