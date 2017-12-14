KFMB STATIONS: Assignment Desk-Weekends (Part-Time) - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

KFMB STATIONS: Assignment Desk-Weekends (Part-Time)

KFMB Stations is looking for an experienced assignment editor for our #1 rated News 8 weekend newscasts. Position is responsible for managing story assignments, coordinating logistics of reporters and photographers, monitoring scanners, answering phone calls, working with our interactive department and reacting quickly to breaking news.

Candidates must have experience working on an assignment desk.  This is a part-time (weekend) position; however, additional hours may be available for vacation or fill-in during the week.

HOW TO APPLY

Please send resume (and link to reel, if applicable) via e-mail to jobs@kfmb.com. Also, please indicate your referral source.

If no email access, resume and supporting material (e.g. tape/reel/DVD) can be mailed to:

KFMB Stations/Attn: Human Resources
7677 Engineer Road
San Diego, CA 92111

KFMB STATIONS does not accept unsolicited resumes or applications.

The KFMB Stations are an Equal Opportunity Employer. The Stations prohibit unlawful discrimination based on race, religious creed, color, national origin, ancestry, physical disability, mental disability, medical condition, marital status, sex, age, or sexual orientation or any other consideration made unlawful by federal, state or local laws. The Stations prohibit discrimination in all employment practices and personnel actions on any basis prescribed by law, including discriminatory employment practices specifically prohibited by the Federal Communications Commission.
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.