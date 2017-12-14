Man accused of helping dump body in San Diego Bay pleads not guilty

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A man accused of helping to dump the body of a murder victim in the San Diego Bay entered a not-guilty plea Thursday.

Derrick Jefferson Spurgeon, 38, of El Cajon, was ordered held on $500,000 bail. A judge set a status conference for Dec. 27 and a preliminary hearing for Dec. 29.



Spurgeon is of two men accused in the brutal murder of 28-year old Omar Medina whose body found stuffed inside a 55-gallon drum found floating in San Diego Bay back in October. It had been anchored to cinder blocks.



Medina’s family was in court listening as prosecutors confirmed that Medina had been stabbed 66 times.



Spurgeon faces an accessory after the fact charge for allegedly helping dispose of the body.

The accused killer is 52-year-old Timothy Cook.



Deputy District Attorney Cherie Somerville didn’t reveal how the three men are connected to each other or a motive, but she did say Spurgeon is involved with drugs – importing them into the U.S. from Mexico.



His criminal history includes drugs and DUI and it dates back to the '90s.

Both Spurgeon and Cook were arrested Wednesday. What led investigators to them, remains unclear.

Investigators assigned to the case also served search warrants at a pair of residences on Rios Canyon Road in El Cajon and McIntosh Street in Chula Vista Wednesday morning.



Meanwhile, a GoFundMe page was posted online for Timothy Cook by someone identifying themselves as his niece and proclaiming his innocence



She wrote, in part:

Yes, my uncle is an ex con. Yes, my uncle has been to prison. However, his past does NOT define his future.



He admits he's done wrong in his past and he has taken full responsibility for those actions. There is no way on this earth that he would've done something to land him back in prison.

She asked the public give money for his legal bills. The $11,000 goal was at $0 as of Thursday morning. The page has since been removed.

Cook is expected to be arraigned Friday on a murder charge.

