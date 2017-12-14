Star Sightings: Will Smith, Cardi B and Drake Hit Up Art Basel, - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Star Sightings: Will Smith, Cardi B and Drake Hit Up Art Basel, Mel B Lives It Up in Las Vegas and More!

Updated: Dec 14, 2017 5:25 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.