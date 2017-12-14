Why does San Diego only have two helicopters to do night drops?

A man accused of helping to dump the body of a murder victim in the San Diego Bay entered a not-guilty plea Thursday.
You often hear that here's more good in the world than bad - now a woman from New York is writing a book to prove it.
A 32-year-old Cal Fire engineer from northern San Diego County was killed Thursday while fighting the massive Thomas Fire in Ventura County.
When the Lilac fire broke out one week ago, more than a dozen planes and helicopters made water and fire retardant drops during the day. But once the sun went down only two helicopters continued to drop at night.
The plane that crashed in Clairemont spooked a couple's dog away as they were out walking it out Saturday evening and had been missing for four days.
Firefighters were able to extinguish a fire in Santee on Thursday after some bushes caught fire during a construction job.
Macy's announced Thursday that special discounts will be provided to people affected by the wildfires that have plagued Southern California over the past week, including the Lilac Fire in northern San Diego County.
Fewer than 140 firefighters remained in San Diego's North County Thursday to finish digging containment lines around the Lilac Fire, which burned 4,100 acres and destroyed 157 structures between Fallbrook and Oceanside near Camp Pendleton, authorities said.
As the Lilac Fire comes to an end, authorities are warning affected homeowners to be aware of scams.