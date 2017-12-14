50 states, countless kind acts, one touching book

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — You often hear that here's more good in the world than bad - now a woman from New York is writing a book to prove it.

In Thursday's Zevely Zone, Jeff is in Encinitas with the author of "More Good."

Equipped with post it notes and a map, Mary Latham is zig-zagging the country tracking down "acts of kindness."

On the same day, as the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, Mary's spirits were lifted when a co-worker told her that a man at Starbucks was buying coffee for strangers.

It was on that day when Mary's mother reminded her life is always filled with "more good."

When Mary's mother died after battling cancer, Mary decided to write a book and donate it to hospital waiting rooms.

She's travelled to 25 states so far and stayed in the homes of 82 strangers, never knowing where she'll end up next.

Mary says "acts of kindness" are all around us, happening every day.

Sometimes, it's a person giving a hug to a stranger while other times, it's a kidney.

She says her book will show a waterfall of giving that started by one man at Starbucks.

Travelling the country on her own can get lonely but it's during those moments, Mary is reminded life is always filled with more good.

Mary will drive her mother's car to 48 states, but plans to fly to Hawaii and Alaska.

If you'd like to follow her journey or offer the story of an act of kindness she can add to her book, click here.