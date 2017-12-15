Stealing Holiday Cheer: Cameras twice catches porch pirate in the act

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Christmas is less than two weeks away, but porch thieves are stealing holiday cheer by swiping packages off porches in University City and Pacific Beach.

Police are searching for a man who was caught on camera not once, but twice swiping packages off a front stoop in University City.

Video captured the moment the suspect walked up to the gate roughly nine minutes after Christmas gifts were delivered to Stephanie Derose.

"He's a career criminal and he needs to be off the street - which is why I want everyone to see his face," she said.

Derose has studied his mug for nearly four days.

The suspect is described as bald, about middle aged and at the time of the crime he was wearing sun glasses to hide his face. Video shows the man placing the stolen goods inside a blue sedan driven by two other men.

Dorose thought she was the only victim, but when she posted the suspect's picture on Next Door, she received a message from a family in Pacific Beach.

The Pacific Beach family sent Dorose a message saying a man looking like the man captured by her camera, even driving a similar car, also stole from them.

"We need to just link together and get this guy off the street. Imagine how many times he did this to people who do not have cameras," she said.

Derose has filed a police report, but more importantly she wants the picture of the man to get out there so others do not have the same thing happen to them.